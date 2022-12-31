CBSE 10, 12 Class Practical Exam Begins From 2 January 2023 - Important Details

CBSE Board 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) released an official notification regarding the practical exams date sheet for 10 and 12 classes on their official website, cbse.gov.in. As per the schedule, the CBSE 10, 12 class practical exams 2023 will start from 2 January and will last till 14 February 2023.

Before the commencement of CBSE practical exams, all schools are supposed to upload the marks certificates of the candidates via the same window. Apart from the CBSE 10, 12 practical exam dates, the board has issued the guidelines and standard protocols to follow during the examination.