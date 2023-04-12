JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Exam on 13 April Issued; Steps to Download Here

JEE Main admit card 2023: NTA conducts the NEET and JEE exams for the interested candidates. NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 admit card for session 2 exams on day 6 yesterday, the exam will be held on 12 and 13 April. The candidates will get access to the download link for the KEE Main Admit card 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023/ nta.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Mains admit card. NTA will soon announce the date and time for the release of JEE Main 2023 hall ticket for the exam to be held on 15 April.

The JEE Main Session 2 exams were scheduled for April 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various exam centers across the country. Candidates can check the below step-by-step guide to download admit cards.