CUET UG 2023 Registration To End on 30 March: Apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in Soon

The CUET UG 2023 registration is underway and the last date to apply for the Common University Entrance Test – UG is 30 March. It is important to note that earlier the last date to apply for the entrance exam was 12 March. Later, the deadline to apply for CUET UG was extended to 30 March for all interested candidates who want to sit for the exam this year. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

All candidates are requested to apply for the CUET UG 2023 by the last date. Candidates who will miss the CUET UG 2023 registration deadline will not be allowed to register later. All the latest and important details regarding the entrance test are available on the website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates should be alert and updated with the information.