UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip Out; Exam Date and Admit Card Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially released the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam city intimation slip on Tuesday, 28 February 2023. It is important to note that candidates can check and download the phase-3 exam city intimation slip from the official website. The website that aspirants should visit to download the slip is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is the site that contains all the latest details and announcements about the entrance exam. Candidates should keep a close eye on it.

