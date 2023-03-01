UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Intimation Slip Out; Exam Date and Admit Card Details
UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam: Download the exam city intimation slip from ugcnet.nta.nic.in today.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially released the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam city intimation slip on Tuesday, 28 February 2023. It is important to note that candidates can check and download the phase-3 exam city intimation slip from the official website. The website that aspirants should visit to download the slip is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is the site that contains all the latest details and announcements about the entrance exam. Candidates should keep a close eye on it.
Candidates must note that the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam city intimation slip is released recently so they should download it soon from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. After downloading the exam city intimation slip, one must go through the details mentioned on it properly. You can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) in case of any problems.
All candidates who have registered for the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam are advised to download the exam city intimation slip soon. They can also go through the latest announcements on the website.
UGC NET December 2022 Phase-3 Exam: Important Details
As per the latest official details available online, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the exam city intimation slip is not the admit card.
Candidates should note that the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 admit card will be declared soon by the NTA. Till then, they should download the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam city intimation slip.
The latest details on the official schedule state that the UGC NET December phase-3 exam will be formally held from 3 March 2023 to 6 March 2023. Candidates should stay alert to know the admit card release date and time.
UGC NET December 2022 Phase-3 Exam City Intimation Slip: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the UGC NET December 2022 phase-3 exam city intimation slip online:
Visit the website of UGC - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states UGC NET December phase-3 exam city slip on the homepage.
Enter your login details such as registration number, date of birth, and security codes in the provided space.
The exam city intimation slip will display on your screen.
Go through the details mentioned on the slip carefully and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the exam city slip for your reference.
