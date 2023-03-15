UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration Process Started by IIT Bombay - Apply Now

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the counselling registration process for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme on the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply by following the below mentioned steps. The last date to apply for the BDes programme by IIT Bombay is 31 March 2023.

The UCEED first seat allotment result will be declared by the concerned officials on 10 April 2023. The second seat allotment result will be released on 10 May, and the third seat allotment result will be out by 10 June 2023.