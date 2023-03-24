UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Declared: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Objection Dates Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA formally released the UGC NET 2023 answer key on Thursday, 23 March, for interested candidates to check and download it. It is important to note that the UGC NET answer key 2023 is available on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in for everyone. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination on the scheduled dates are requested to download the provisional answer key on time. They must go through the provisional key carefully.

All candidates should download the UGC NET 2023 answer key as soon as possible. While downloading the UGC NET provisional answer key from the website, one must go through the latest announcements and important dates on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Concerned candidates are requested to stay alert so they can know about the latest announcements from the exam conducting body, which is the NTA.