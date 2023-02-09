FAQ|CUET UG 2023 Registration: What Is the Application Process & Exam Dates?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to commence the CUET UG 2023 registration process on Thursday, 9 February, confirmed University Grants Commission (UGC) Chiarman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. All the latest announcements by the agency will be available on CUET's website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are required to complete the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 application process before the last date if they want to appear for the exam.

What are the CUET UG 2023 registration dates? How to apply for CUET UG 2023? What are the exam dates? Here is everything you should know about the application process.