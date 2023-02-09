FAQ|CUET UG 2023 Registration: What Is the Application Process & Exam Dates?
CUET UG 2023 Registration: The registrations will take place from 9 February to 12 March 2023 online.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to commence the CUET UG 2023 registration process on Thursday, 9 February, confirmed University Grants Commission (UGC) Chiarman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. All the latest announcements by the agency will be available on CUET's website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are required to complete the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 application process before the last date if they want to appear for the exam.
What are the CUET UG 2023 registration dates? How to apply for CUET UG 2023? What are the exam dates? Here is everything you should know about the application process.
When are the registration dates for CUET UG 2023?
According to the latest official details available as of now, the CUET UG 2023 registration is scheduled to begin tonight, Thursday, 9 February. Interested candidates should stay alert and keep a close eye on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in, to fill up the application form.
It is also important to note that the last date to submit the CUET UG 2023 registration form is 12 March. The NTA will not accept any more applications after the deadline, therefore candidates should take note of the last date.
What are the steps to apply for CUET UG 2023?
Here are the simple steps you must follow to apply for the CUET UG 2023 online:
Go to the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Register yourself by providing your credentials such as full name, date of birth, email address, etc.
Once you finish the registration process, sign in using your password and application number.
Fill out the application form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Pay the exam fee online.
Download the payment receipt and form for future reference.
When will CUET UG 2023 exam be conducted?
CUET UG 2023 exam will begin from 21 May. Mamidala also revealed that the city of examination for candidates will be announced on 30 April, whereas the admit cards will be available for download from second week of May.
What is the exam pattern for CUET UG 2023?
The CUET UG 2023 is divided into three sections. Section 1 is to test language proficiency, while Section 2 will include core topic knowledge and Section 3 will test general knowledge. Candidates can choose a total of 10 subjects from all three sections.
Will the CUET UG 2023 application take place offline?
No, interested candidates can apply for the CUET UG 2023 online only. Nobody will be allowed to register themselves offline.
Topics: CUET UG CUET UG Registration
