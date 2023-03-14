TS Inter Hall Tickets 2023 Declared: Check tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Exam Details Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has formally released the hall tickets or admit cards for the Intermediate first year and second year final exams 2023. Candidates are requested to download the TS Inter hall tickets 2023 from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in soon. The admit card is an important document that students should carry on the TS Inter exam day. They must check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it from the website.

All candidates should note that the TS Inter hall tickets 2023 are declared recently on the official website. The ones who have registered for the exam were eagerly waiting for the TS Intermediate first year and second year final exams 2023 hall tickets to release. Now, they can check and download the admit cards from tsbie.cgg.gov.in whenever they want.