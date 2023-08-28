ADVERTISEMENT
CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Soon: Check ctet.nic.in; Latest Details Here

CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023: CBSE has not announced the exact date and time of the answer key yet.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Soon: Check ctet.nic.in; Latest Details Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 provisional answer key soon for interested candidates. According to the latest official details, the CTET provisional answer key 2023 will be released on the official website -ctet.nic.in. Candidates must download the provisional key from the website as soon as the link is activated and calculate their probable scores. It is important to check the latest announcements on the official site.

The exam-conducting body will notify the candidates as soon as the CTET 2023 provisional answer key is declared. They must keep a close eye on the official website - ctet.nic.in to find the CTET provisional key link. Applicants who appeared for the eligibility test on the scheduled dates are requested to stay alert and read the latest official announcements.

The CBSE officials announce important dates and details on the website of CTET so that concerned candidates can go through them easily. You do not have to visit any other page or website to find the answer key link and the latest announcements.

CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023: Important Details

All concerned candidates should note that the official confirmation regarding the CTET provisional answer key 2023 is still awaited. The officials have not announced a release date yet.

Once the CTET provisional key is declared, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against it, if there are any. The objection-raising window will be activated for a certain period and candidates should know the dates.

The exam-conducting body, CBSE will release the CTET result 2023 and final answer key after checking the objections raised by candidates. One should know the latest announcements and stay informed.

It is important to note that the CTET was conducted on 20 August, this year for more than 20 lakh candidates. All the concerned candidates are waiting for the provisional key now so they can calculate their scores.

CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the CTET provisional answer key 2023 online:

  • Go to the official website of the CTET - ctet.nic.in.

  • Tap on the CTET Provisional Answer Key link on the homepage.

  • Provide your login credentials correctly in the given space such as Date of Birth and Application ID.

  • The provisional key will appear on the screen.

  • Check the details and download it from the site.

Topics:  CBSE CTET   CTET   CTET Answer key 

