CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out Soon; Final Provisional Answer Key Out

The CSIR UGC NET Result will be out soon but you can download the final provisional answer key at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out Soon; Final Provisional Answer Key Out
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET final provisional answer key on the official website. The CSIR UGC Net Result 2023 will also be released soon. The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) final provisional answer key is available at csirnet.nta.nic.in for download.

The entrance test was held on 6, 7 and 8 June 2023 at 426 exam centers across 178 cities of the country. Around 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the exam as per the NTA. The provisional answer key was released on June 14 while the final answer key was released on July 17. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to get access to the results. Know the steps to check the CSIR UGC NET result after it will be released.

How To Download CSIR UGC NET Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " CSIR UGC NET December 2022-June 2023" scorecard.

  • You will have to enter your credentials to login.

  • Check and download CSIR UGC NET result.

  • Download and take a printout for future use

Topics:  CSIR UGC NET 2023 

