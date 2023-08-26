The Kerala Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (KEAM) is gearing up to release the KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result today, Saturday, 26 August. Candidates who registered themselves for the admission round are requested to keep a close eye on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in – to download the Round 2 final allotment result on time. Candidates will be notified about the result as soon as the link is activated on the site so they should be alert.
Concerned candidates who applied for the admission process are patiently waiting for the KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result to be released so that they can go through the list of selected candidates. It is important to note that the final allotment list will be announced on the official website of KEAM – cee.kerala.gov.in – for all the students.
Candidates must go through the details mentioned on the KEAM Round 2 final allotment list carefully to see if they have been selected. Shortlisted students have to complete the next admission steps on time and book their seats.
KEAM 2023 Round 2 Final Allotment Result: Important Dates
According to the latest official details, the KEAM 2023 round 2 final allotment result will be announced on 26 August. The provisional allotment result was released on 25 August for all concerned candidates.
Shortlisted candidates in the final allotment list can complete the reporting or joining process from 1-4 September. You must finish the reporting process on time if you want to be admitted to the MBBS/BDS courses.
As per the dates mentioned on the schedule, the option confirmation window was formally opened on 18 August and closed on 22 August for interested students.
The exam-conducting body held the seat allotment process from 23 August to 24 August. To know more, you can go through the details on the official website.
KEAM 2023 Round 2 Final Allotment Result: How to Download
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the KEAM 2023 round 2 final allotment result online:
Go to the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.
Tap on the option that states KEAM 2023 Round 2 Final Allotment Result on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials in the blank space and click on submit.
The final seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the seat allotment list and download it from the official site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)