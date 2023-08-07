ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination 2023 today on Monday, 7 August 2023.

The ICAI CA Foundation Exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 24 to 30 June 2023. Candidates will be able to check their results on the officials website, icai.org by using their personal login details like registration and roll number.

Here is the direct link to check the ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023.