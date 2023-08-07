ADVERTISEMENT
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Declared: List of Websites To Check Scores

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 is out now. Download scorecards here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 Out:  The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination 2023 today on Monday, 7 August 2023.

The ICAI CA Foundation Exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 24 to 30 June 2023. Candidates will be able to check their results on the officials website, icai.org by using their personal login details like registration and roll number.

Here is the direct link to check the ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023.

Steps To Check the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023

  • Go to the official website at icai.org.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the personal login details like roll number and date of birth.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your CA Foundation June Result will be displayed.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Websites To Check ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023

Here is the list of websites to check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023.

  • icai.org

  • icai.nic.in

  • icaiexam.icai.org

