The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET 2023 answer key anytime soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Once released, candidates who appeared in the CBSE CTET Exam on 20 August 2023 can download and check the provisional answer key by following the steps mentioned below.
This year, approximately 80 percent of candidates participated in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET 2023 Result is anticipated to be declared by the end of September.
The exact release date and time of CTET 2023 provisional answer key has not been confirmed by CBSE yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CBSE CTET 2023.
When Will Be the CTET 2023 Answer Key Released?
The CBSE CTET 2023 answer key will be released soon. The exact date has not been confirmed by the concerned authorities yet. Candidates must note down that the answer key will be provisional, and can be challenged/objected in case of any discrepancy. The CTET 2023 final answer key will be issued later.
When Will Be the CTET 2023 Result Declared?
The CBSE CTET 2023 result is expected to be declared by the end of September.
Steps To Download and Check the CTET 2023 Answer Key
Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for CBSE CTET 2023 Answer Key.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
The CTET provisional answer will show up.
Check the answers carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
