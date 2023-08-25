The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET 2023 answer key anytime soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Once released, candidates who appeared in the CBSE CTET Exam on 20 August 2023 can download and check the provisional answer key by following the steps mentioned below.

This year, approximately 80 percent of candidates participated in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The CTET 2023 Result is anticipated to be declared by the end of September.

The exact release date and time of CTET 2023 provisional answer key has not been confirmed by CBSE yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CBSE CTET 2023.