The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the written examination results of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023 on Thursday, 24 August. Interested candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores can download the UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023 from the official website - upsc.gov.in now. One should check the details mentioned in the results carefully to see if they have qualified for the written exam held by the commission.

