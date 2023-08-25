The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the written examination results of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023 on Thursday, 24 August. Interested candidates who were patiently waiting to check their scores can download the UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023 from the official website - upsc.gov.in now. One should check the details mentioned in the results carefully to see if they have qualified for the written exam held by the commission.
You can check the list of qualified candidates for the Interview/Personality Test only on the official site - upsc.gov.in. Everyone should note that the UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023 link is already activated for all. It is important for you to check the list of qualified candidates online carefully to see if you have been selected for the next process.
The ones who appeared for the written exam conducted by UPSC on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the results to be released. Now, they can finally check the list of selected candidates on the website.
UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023: Important Updates
According to the latest official details, the UPSC Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2023 was formally conducted in June for all registered candidates.
Now, the exam-conducting body has declared the UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023 so that concerned candidates can check if their names are present in the list. One should go through the details stated on the result PDF carefully after downloading it online.
The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the interview on the scheduled dates so it is important to stay alert. You must keep checking the official website of UPSC for the latest announcements.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will post the interview schedule for candidates who qualified for the personality exam. They will also receive an e-summon letter stating the exact date of the interview.
UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023 online:
First, visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.
Go to the link that states UPSC IES/ ISS Result 2023 on the homepage and tap on it.
The result PDF file will open on your screen and you can check the list of qualified candidates.
Download the UPSC result PDF from the website.
Take a printout for your use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)