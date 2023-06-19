Andhra University Admission 2023 Starts Today: Know Schedule; How To Apply Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has decided to start the admission process for undergraduate programmes in Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce, Management, Computer Applications, etc., today, Monday, 19 June 2023. Students can start registering themselves for the Andhra University Admission 2023 on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. One must complete the application process on time to appear for the admission steps. It is important to know the latest updates and announcements by the State Council.
The APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed had earlier said in a statement that the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) programmes for the 2023-24 academic year will be made available on 18 June. Now, candidates can apply for the Andhra University Admission 2023 on the website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. You can take admission in the different undergraduate courses.
One must note that the registration process has already begun online so it is important to complete the application steps within the deadline. The Andhra University admission for the academic year 2023-24 is taking place online only, for all interested candidates.
Andhra University Admission 2023: Important Dates
As per the latest official details, interested students can complete the Andhra University Admission 2023 application steps from 19 June to 24 June. One should fill out the form by the last date or they will not be able to take admission to the universities.
The special category verification will take place from 21 June to 23 June, for candidates. Students can select their web options from 26 June to 30 June, as per schedule. The allotment of seats is set to be made on 3 July.
It is important to note that the selected candidates must report to the allotted colleges on 7 July.
All concerned candidates are requested to take note of the important admission dates and the latest details.
Andhra University Admission 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply
Here are the simple steps you should follow to complete the Andhra University Admission 2023 registration steps online:
Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that states Admissions 2023 and select the option "OAMDC 2023".
Register yourself and download the application form from the website.
Fill out the Andhra University admission form carefully and upload scanned documents.
Pay the application fee.
Verify all the details and submit your form.
Save a copy of the form for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)