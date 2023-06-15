DU Admission 2023: CSAS Portal for UG and PG Courses Launched; How To Register

The Delhi University (DU) officially launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Wednesday, 14 June 2023, for interested candidates. It is important to note that the DU Admission 2023 registrations for UG and PG courses will take place via the CSAS portal. One should visit the portal on the official website - admissions.uod.ac.in to apply for the different courses. All important dates and details regarding DU admissions are available on the CSAS portal for those who want to know.

During the first round of the DU Admission 2023, candidates are requested to fill out their application forms carefully and upload their documents. They can do so via the CSAS portal on the website - admissions.uod.ac.in. It is important to note that candidates have to finish the DU admissions registration process by the last date, online.