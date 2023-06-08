CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Declared: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in; Download Steps Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has formally declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023 admit card for interested candidates who registered for the upcoming exams. Everyone should note that the CUET UG admit card is available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. One can go to the site and check the latest details about the entrance examination. Concerned candidates should know the latest updates from the exam-conducting body before the CUET UG exams begin as per schedule.

It is important to note that the CUET UG 2023 admit card is declared recently by the exam-conducting body. Nobody will be allowed to sit for the exam without their respective CUET UG admit card. It is important to follow all the rules stated by the exam-conducting body while appearing for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates.