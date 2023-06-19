Mumbai University Admissions 2023: First Merit Released Today on mu.ac.in

As per the new circular released by the University of Mumbai on 13 June 2023, the Mumbai University Admissions 2023 first merit list has been released for different colleges like KC college, HR college, and more on Monday, 19 June 2023, on the official website, mu.ac.in.
The online document verification process, fee submission, and undertaking forms will be held by the concerned officials from Tuesday, 20 June 2023, till 3 pm on 27 June. The pre-admission online enrollment process ended on 15 June 2023. The in-house and minority quota admissions also concluded on 15 June at 5 pm.
Let us check out the important dates regarding the Mumbai University Admissions 2023 below.
Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Important Dates
First Merit List Release Date: 19 June
Document Verification Starts: 20 June
Document Verification Ends: 27 June
Second Merit List Release Date: 28 June, 7 pm
Document Verification Starts: 30 June
Document Verification Ends: 5 July
Third Merit List Release Date: 6 July, 11 am
Document Verification Starts: 7 July
Document Verification Ends: 10 July
How To Check the Mumbai University First Merit List 2023?
Visit the official website, mu.ac.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for Mumbai Admissions 2023 Merit Lists.
A PDF file will open on your screen.
Check the merit list for various colleges.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Candidates whose names will not be mentioned in the first merit list should wait for the second merit list that will be released at 7 pm on 28 June 2023.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Mumbai University Admissions 2023.
