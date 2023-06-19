Mumbai University Admissions 2023: First Merit Released Today on mu.ac.in

As per the new circular released by the University of Mumbai on 13 June 2023, the Mumbai University Admissions 2023 first merit list has been released for different colleges like KC college, HR college, and more on Monday, 19 June 2023, on the official website, mu.ac.in.

The online document verification process, fee submission, and undertaking forms will be held by the concerned officials from Tuesday, 20 June 2023, till 3 pm on 27 June. The pre-admission online enrollment process ended on 15 June 2023. The in-house and minority quota admissions also concluded on 15 June at 5 pm.

Let us check out the important dates regarding the Mumbai University Admissions 2023 below.