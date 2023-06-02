ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 Link: List of MSBSHSE Websites to Check 10th Marks

Check the websites and steps to download the Maharashtra SSC class 10 results today

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 Link: List of MSBSHSE Websites to Check 10th Marks
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 today, on June 2 at around 11:40 AM. Candidates who appeared for the 10th board examination can check the results from the official website of Maharashtra board at mahresult.nic.in. 

The class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from 2 to 25 March 2023 at various exam centers across the state. Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for the MSBSHSE class 10 examination this year. Students can use their seat number and mother's first name to get access to the result. 

Check the list of websites wherein you can visit and download your Maharashtra board 10th results 2023.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2023: List of Websites to Check

  • mahahsscboard.in

  • mahresult.nic.in

  • sscresult.mkcl.org 

  • ssc.mahresults.org.in.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Results 2023?

  • Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahresult.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the SSC 2023 result link

  • Enter your seat number and your mother's first name as mentioned on the admit card.

  • Login and check your result carefully.

  • You can save and download the result on your device.

