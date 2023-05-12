KCET 2023 Registration Window Reopens: Know Last Date to Apply; Latest Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has formally reopened the KCET 2023 registration window on Thursday, 11 May, for interested candidates. Candidates who still want to apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test this year can apply online. It is important to note that the registration window has reopened on the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in. One should go through the details mentioned on the site and apply for the entrance exam soon. All candidates should stay alert.
The KCET 2023 registration window is reopened after KEA received numerous requests from parents and students to allow them to apply for the exam. The ones who could not apply earlier can finally finish the process now by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates are requested to complete the KCET registration 2023 properly by the last date without fail.
Along with filling out the KCET application form, candidates should also go through the latest announcements on the website. It is important for concerned candidates to stay informed and updated with the important details.
KCET 2023 Application: Important Details
According to the details mentioned on the official notice, candidates who have not registered for the KCET 2023 have time from 11 May to 13 May, to register for the exam.
The last date to pay the application fees online is 13 May 2023, for all interested candidates. One should finish the KCET 2023 application steps and pay the fees on time to sit for the upcoming exam.
It is important to note that the KCET 2023 exam is set to take place on 20 May, 21 May, and 22 May. All candidates who are registering for the exam must take note of the important dates.
Registered candidates will get to know all the important dates and other details via official notifications on the website. Therefore, everyone should keep a close eye on the site to stay informed.
KCET 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to complete the KCET 2023 registration, online:
Browse through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
Tap on the KCET registration 2023 link on the homepage.
Create your login credentials and enter them to access the application page.
Fill out the registration form, upload your documents, and pay the required registration fee.
Click on Submit after finishing all the steps.
Download a copy of the registration form for your reference.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)