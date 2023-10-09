AIBE XVIII 2023 Registration Extended Deadline Closes Today; Know How to Apply

The Bar Council of India (BCI) formally extended the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII 2023 registration process for interested candidates. The ones who want to apply for the AIBE XVIII exam can complete the process by today, Monday, 9 October. Candidates should note that the registration process is being conducted on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Today is the last date so one should finish the process soon. You can go through the latest announcements online.

