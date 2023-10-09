AIBE XVIII 2023 Registration Extended Deadline Closes Today; Know How to Apply

The Bar Council of India (BCI) formally extended the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII 2023 registration process for interested candidates. The ones who want to apply for the AIBE XVIII exam can complete the process by today, Monday, 9 October. Candidates should note that the registration process is being conducted on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Today is the last date so one should finish the process soon. You can go through the latest announcements online.
The AIBE XVIII registration is taking place online on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com only. The window will be closed after today, Monday, 9 October. The AIBE XVIII 2023 registration form is available on the homepage of the website and you must fill it out carefully. The exam date and important details are also mentioned on the site for interested candidates.
You must create your login credentials before filling out the application form. Remember the details because you will need them to access any information about the AIBE XVIII exam.
AIBE XVIII Exam Date: Latest Details
According to the latest official details, the AIBE XVIII exam date is 29 October 2023. The exam will be conducted at 150 exam centres across 50 cities in the country. All registered candidates should know the exam date.
Earlier, the last date to complete the AIBE XVIII registration was 30 September. The officials extended the date to 9 October, so that more candidates got time to apply.
One should note that the last date to pay the registration fee online is 10 October. You can go through the important dates and details online to know more about the exam in October.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will inform about any change in the exam date beforehand so that candidates can prepare accordingly.
AIBE XVIII Registration 2023: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to finish the AIBE XVIII registration 2023 online:
Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.
Tap on the active link that states "AIBE XVIII 2023 Registration" on the homepage.
Register yourself and tap on submit.
Fill out the AIBE XVIII registration form carefully and pay the application fee online.
Cross-check the details and click on submit.
Download the registration form from the website for your reference and take a printout, if needed.
