NTA Exam Calendar 2024 Released: Check NEET UG 2024-25 Date; Latest Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the NEET UG 2024-25 exam dates for interested candidates. You can check and download the NTA exam calendar 2024 from the official website - nta.ac.in. Candidates preparing to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2024 exam should note the date announced by the exam-conducting body on Tuesday, 19 September. All the important updates and exam schedule is announced on the website for interested candidates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the NEET UG exam every year for candidates who want to take admission to medical courses. The NEET UG 2024-25 exam date is already announced on nta.ac.in. You can check the complete NTA exam calendar 2024 on the website if you want to appear for the competitive exams. The registration dates will be announced soon.
The exam calendar is announced on the official website, making it easier for candidates to download it. As of now, the upcoming NEET UG exam date is confirmed so interested applicants should take note of it.
NEET UG 2024-25: Exam Date
According to the latest official details, the NEET UG 2024-25 exam is scheduled to take place on 5 May. Any change in the exam date will be informed to the concerned candidates beforehand.
The registration dates, application fee, and other important updates will be announced via an official notification. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the notification on its website.
The results for the NEET UG 2024 are expected to be declared by June 2024, for all the candidates who will appear for it on the scheduled date. You must keep updating the website for the latest announcements.
This year, the NEET UG 2023 exam was held on 7 May, except for Manupur candidates. They appeared for the exam on 6 June.
NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25: Steps to Check NEET UG 2024 Date
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to check the NEET UG 2024-25 exam date:
Go to the website - nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, find and click on the link "NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25".
A new page will appear on the screen.
Once the PDF opens on your device, you can check the NEET UG 2024 exam date.
Download the PDF from the website.
You must save a copy of the exam calendar for your reference.
