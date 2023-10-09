UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Timetable Out: Examination Starts From 26 Nov; Details

The UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 timetable has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Exam conducted by UPSC from 26 November can download and check the full timetable from the aforementioned website by following the steps given below.

The UPSC IFS Main Exam will be conducted by the concerned officials in two sessions. The first session will be from 9 am to 12 pm while the second session will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm. According to reports, a total of 150 vacancies will be filled through the UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023.