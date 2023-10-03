RPSC RAS 2023 Answer Key for Prelims Exam Released; Raise Objection by 4 October

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released question papers and the provisional answer key of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Preliminary Examination 2023 for concerned candidates. One should note that the RPSC RAS 2023 answer key can be downloaded from the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You must carefully review the answer key details carefully and calculate your probable RAS prelims exam score. All the important details are mentioned on the website for interested candidates.
One must download the RPSC RAS 2023 answer key soon from the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in after clicking on the active link. The ones who appeared for the RAS prelims exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the answer key and question papers to be released. The answer key declared recently by the RPSC is provisional in nature.
Candidates can raise objections against the RPSC RAS prelims provisional answer key if there are any. However, the commission will only accept the objections that are submitted within the deadline and consider them if they are valid.
RPSC RAS 2023 Answer Key: Details
According to the latest official details announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, the deadline to raise objections against the RPSC RAS 2023 answer key for the prelims exam is 4 October, till 12 am. You have to pay an objection fee of Rs 100 per question while submitting them.
The RPSC RAS 2023 prelims exam was held on 1 October, for all registered candidates. The examination was conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm.
Candidates were waiting for the provisional key to be announced after the exam. Now, they can check the RPSC RAS answer key.
To know more about the final result and other important details, you have to check the latest announcements on the official website of the commission.
RPSC RAS 2023 Answer Key: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the RPSC RAS 2023 answer key online:
Browse through the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the active link RPSC RAS 2023 answer key and a new page will display on your screen.
The provisional answer key PDF will appear on the screen and you can check the answers.
Download the key from the website and raise objections if any.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)