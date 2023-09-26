MPPSC PCS Exam 2023: Application Edit Window Open Till 25 October; Steps To Edit

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC began the application process for the MPPSC PCS exam 2023 on 5 September and the application window will close on 21 October 2023 but now the authorities have also opened the application edit window from 25 September 2023 and it will close on 25 October 2023. Candidates who want to change any information or edit their application can do so through the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. The candidates can visit the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in to complete the process,

The MPPSC Prelims examination will be conducted on 17 December 2023 and the admit card is expected to be released on 8 December 2023. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 229 posts in the organization. Check the steps to apply.