AIBE XVII Result 2023: Re-checking Begins From 5 May: Check Important Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will commence the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) rechecking of OMR sheets from Friday, 5 May 2023 on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

According to an official notification released by the concerned authorities on the aforementioned website, the rechecking process will start from 5 May and end on 15 May.

Candidates must know that the AIBE XVII Result 2023 was declared by the BCI on 28 April 2023. The AIBE 17 Exam was held on 5 February this year.