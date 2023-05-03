AIBE XVII Result 2023: Re-checking Begins From 5 May: Check Important Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will commence the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) rechecking of OMR sheets from Friday, 5 May 2023 on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
According to an official notification released by the concerned authorities on the aforementioned website, the rechecking process will start from 5 May and end on 15 May.
Candidates must know that the AIBE XVII Result 2023 was declared by the BCI on 28 April 2023. The AIBE 17 Exam was held on 5 February this year.
To apply for the AIBE XVII OMR rechecking process, candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 200. This year two questions were dropped from the AIBE XVII examination paper, therefore the results were declared for only 98 questions out of 100.
The AIBE XVII cut-off marks is 39 for candidates belonging to the general category while as the cut-off marks for reserved categories is 34.
The second phase of AIBE XVII re-evaluation will be released on 15 May for candidates who have not uploaded their enrollment certificate yet.
How To Apply for AIBE XVII OMR Rechecking?
Go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for AIBE XVII OMR Rechecking.
A login page will show up.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
AIBE XVII OMR Rechecking application form will open.
Fill all the required details.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)