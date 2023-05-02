UPSC Results 2023: UPSC NDA and NA 1 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission has formally released the UPSC NDA and NA 1 results 2023 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the UPSC has declared the National Defence Academy, UPSC NDA 1 result 2023 and Naval Academy, NA 1 result 2023 for the written exam on Monday, 1 May. Candidates can go through the UPSC results 2023 on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in. One must also check the latest announcements available online.
Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA and NA 1 written examinations on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the UPSC results 2023 to release. Now, they can finally download their respective UPSC NDA and NA 1 results 2023 from the official website - upsc.gov.in. To know more, you have to visit the website and check the latest announcements.
The UPSC NDA and NA 1 2023 written examination results are available online on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to download them. The link is activated and concerned candidates are requested to download the result as soon as possible.
UPSC NDA and NA 1 Exam: Important Details
As per the official details announced by the Union Public Service Commission, candidates who have qualified for the UPSC NDA and NA 1 written examinations will now be eligible to appear for the interview round.
The Services Selection Board (SSB) will conduct the interview round for interested and eligible candidates. It is important to note that the list of selected candidates is provisional for now and they will be confirmed after the candidates qualify for all selection rounds.
Interested candidates have to appear for the document verification process as well on the scheduled dates. Before appearing for the other steps, it is important to go through the UPSC results 2023 carefully.
UPSC NDA and NA 1 2023 Results: Steps To Download
Here are the simple steps you have to follow to download the UPSC NDA and NA 1 2023 results online:
Visit the website - upsc.gov.in.
Click on the option that says "Written Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023" on the homepage.
The result PDF file will open on your screen and you can check whether you have qualified for the written exam.
Download the UPSC result 2023 from the official website and take a printout, if you want.
(Written with inputs from Times Now News.)
