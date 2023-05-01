ADVERTISEMENT

TS Inter 2023 Result: TSBIE To Release Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result by This Week

Candidates can expect the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2023 by first week of May. Check steps to download result

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
inter ts results 2023Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE is most likely to release the TS Intermediate Result 2023 soon. As per reports, the board is expected to release the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results in the first week of May.

After the results are released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE is expected to announce the TS Inter Result date soon.

Candidates need to secure at least 35% marks in each subject if they want to pass the TS Inter Result 2023. In case students fail in any subject, they will have to appear for the supplementary exams conducted by the Telangana Board.

Once the results are declared, around 9,47,699 candidates will view their Inter Results on the official website. The results will also be available on trusted third party websites such as manbadi, results.shiksha and more.

The TS Inter 1st Year exams were conducted from 15 March to 3 April 2023 and this year around 4,82,677 students had registered for the 1st year exam while 4,65,022 students registered for the TS Inter 2nd Year Exams which was held from 15 March to 4 April 2023.

How to Download TS Intermediate 2023 Result?

  1. Visit the official website at  tsbie.cgg.gov.in..

  2. On the homepage, click the 'result' section.

  3. Select the Inter 1st or 2nd-year result link.

  4. You will have to enter the required details and click on 'submit.'

  5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

  6. You can save a copy for future use.

