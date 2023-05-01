TS Inter 2023 Result: TSBIE To Release Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result by This Week

inter ts results 2023Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE is most likely to release the TS Intermediate Result 2023 soon. As per reports, the board is expected to release the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results in the first week of May.

After the results are released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE is expected to announce the TS Inter Result date soon.

Candidates need to secure at least 35% marks in each subject if they want to pass the TS Inter Result 2023. In case students fail in any subject, they will have to appear for the supplementary exams conducted by the Telangana Board.