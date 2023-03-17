UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023 Soon: Check upsc.gov.in for Details; How To Download
UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023: Candidates can download their hall tickets from upsc.gov.in once released.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the NDA 1 2023 admit card soon for interested candidates who have registered for the exam earlier. It is important for candidates to stay alert and keep track of the latest announcements if they want to download the UPSC NDA 1 admit card 2023 on time. The UPSC has decided to release the hall tickets on its official website – upsc.gov.in – so it is easier for concerned candidates to check.
The UPSC NDA 1 admit card 2023 link will be activated on the website as soon as it is declared by the commission. Candidates can check and download their respective NDA 1 2023 admit cards from upsc.gov.in. It is important to go through the details mentioned on the admit card carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will announce all important details about the NDA 1 exam on its official website. Candidates are advised to stay alert and go through the announcements on time.
UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details, all candidates should remember that they have to carry their respective UPSC NDA 1 admit card 2023 to the exam centre otherwise they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
The date on the schedule states that the NDA 1 2023 exam is set to be conducted on 16 April for all candidates who registered for the same. Everyone should remember the exam date properly and appear for it on time.
All important details such as name, exam date, time, exam centre, and other information will be stated on the UPSC NDA 1 admit card.
Candidates must go through the information printed on the hall tickets before downloading them from the site.
UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the UPSC NDA 1 admit card 2023 online, once released:
Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – upsc.gov.in
Tap on the UPSC NDA 1 admit card link on the home page
Fill in your Registration Number and Rol Number correctly in the provided space to view your admit card
The NDA 1 admit card will appear on your screen when you enter your details
Go through the information mentioned on the admit card
Download the UPSC NDA 1 hall ticket from the website and take a printout of the same
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: UPSC UPSC NDA UPSC NDA Admit Card
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.