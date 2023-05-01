BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023 Declared: Know How to Download; Check Exam Dates

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has formally released the admit card for the 68th mains exam 2023 for concerned candidates. It is important to note that candidates can download the BPSC 68th Mains admit card 2023 from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are advised to download the admit card from the site and carefully review the details mentioned on it. They must check if there are any printing mistakes on the BPSC 68th Mains admit card.
All candidates should note that the BPSC 68th Mains admit card 2023 is an important document and they must download it from the website -bpsc.bih.nic.in soon. Nobody will be allowed to appear for the mains exam without the admit card. One must download the admit card and check the details printed on it properly. Registered candidates should be alert.
The admit cards are declared for all those candidates who registered for the BPSC 68th Mains examination 2023 on time. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they do not carry their hall tickets to the centre.
BPSC 68th Main 2023 Exam: Important Details
According to the official details, the BPSC 68th Main 2023 exam registration process ended on 20 April, for all candidates. It is important to note that approximately 3,590 candidates qualified for the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) preliminary test.
Now, the BPSC 68th Mains admit card 2023 is released for all candidates on the website so that they can go through the details and download it on time.
As per the dates mentioned on the schedule, the BPSC 68th Mains exam is set to be held on 12 May, 17 May, and 18 May.
The recruitment process is being formally held by the Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC to fill up 324 vacancies in the organization. Interested and eligible candidates have a chance to appear for the post.
BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023: How to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to download the BPSC 68th Mains admit card 2023 online:
Go to the official site of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in. You can also visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Enter your login credentials in the provided space to check your admit card.
Your 68th main admit card will display on the screen.
Download the admit card from the website and check the details printed on it.
You must take a printout of the hall ticket for future use.
