UPSC CDS I Exam 2023 on 16 April: Check Important Tips and Guidelines Here

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) I Examination will be conducted on 16 April 2023 by the concerned authorities.

Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming UPSC CDS I Exam 2023 must know the below examination tips and guidelines to avoid last minute hassle.

Earlier, UPSC released the UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates must not down that it is important to carry the hall ticket on the day of examination. Without an admit card no student will be allowed to enter into the examination hall.