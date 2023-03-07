TS Police SI and ASI Admit Card 2023 Declared: Check tslprb.in; How To Download
TS Police SI and ASI Admit Card 2023: You can download the admit card from tslprb.in today.
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has officially declared the admit card for the final written examinations for the posts of SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB). Candidates are requested to download the TS Police SI and ASI admit card 2023 from the official website of the recruitment board – tslprb.in. They are advised to download the hall ticket before the exam date and save a hard copy of the same.
The TS Police SI and ASI admit card 2023 is an important document that all candidates should carry to the exam hall. They will not be allowed to appear for the final written examinations for the posts of SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB) without the hall tickets. All the latest details and admit cards are available on tslprb.in.
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) makes important announcements on its official website so that it is easier for interested candidates to stay updated. You can browse through the website and check all the latest details posted online.
TS Police Final Written Examination for SI and ASI: Details
According to the dates mentioned on the official schedule, the TS Police Final Written Examination for SI and ASI posts will take place on 11 March 2023. Candidates should download their respective admit cards before the exam.
All important details such as personal information, exam date, time, and centre will be printed on the TS Police SI and ASI admit card 2023. Candidates should go through the details carefully before downloading them from the website.
It is important to note that the TS Police SI 2023 written examination will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the TS Police ASI 2023 written examination will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
TS Police SI and ASI Admit Card 2023: How To Download
Here are the steps you should know while downloading the TS Police SI and ASI admit card 2023 online:
Visit the website – tslprb.in
Click on the link that states FWE HALL TICKET FOR SCT SI IT & CO / ASI FPB on the home page
Enter your registered mobile number and password to login into your account
Your hall ticket will display on the screen and you can check the details mentioned on it
Download the admit card from the website
Take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the exam day
