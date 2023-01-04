SSC GD Constable Examination 2023 Date Out: Check ssc.nic.in; Admit Card Details
SSC GD Constable Examination 2023: The exams are going to take place from 10 January to 14 February 2023.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will officially conduct the SSC GD Constable examination 2023 for all interested candidates. The dates of the exam are already announced so candidates can go through them and stay updated. It is important to know the SSC GD Constable examination dates so that interested candidates can prepare accordingly. Candidates should also stay updated with the latest details announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on their official website - ssc.nic.in for all.
Candidates preparing to appear for the SSC GD Constable examination 2023 should note that the admit card for the exam has also been released on the website - ssc.nic.in. One must download the SSC GD Constable examination 2023 admit card soon from the aforementioned website. All the candidates must download the admit card and have a hard copy of the same.
The admit card is very important because the candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam without it. It also contains all the personal details of the candidate so one must cross-check after downloading it from the site.
SSC GD Constable Examination 2023: Important Details
According to the latest official details announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the SSC GD Constable examination 2023 is decided to be formally conducted from 10 January to 14 February 2023.
A total of 45284 vacant posts will be filled via the recruitment process that is being held by the SSC.
Interested candidates should stay alert and take note of the exam dates if they want to be selected for the post.
It is also important to download the SSC GD Constable examination 2023 admit card before the exam begins on the scheduled date for all. You must check the details printed on it after downloading the hall ticket from the official website.
SSC GD Constable Examination 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the SSC GD Constable examination 2023 admit card online:
Go to the website - ssc.nic.in or visit the regional websites of SSC.
Find the SSC GD Constable admit card 2023 link on the homepage.
Log in to your registered account on the site by providing your Roll No/Registered ID, Date of Birth, etc.
The admit card will display on your device and you can check the details mentioned on it.
Download the admit card from the website.
Take a printout of the hall ticket and carry it during the SSC GD Constable exam.
