Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Begins Today; Check Documents Here
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification: The verification process will formally end on 13 January 2023.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will officially conduct the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 document verification process today, on Tuesday, 3 January 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the document verification process have to be alert and complete the required steps on time. According to the latest details, candidates will have to appear for document verification on the basis of their ranks till 13 January 2023.
Candidates who are attending the Karnataka PGCET 2022 document verification must take note of the important dates and timings. It is important to note that the verification process officially begins today, Tuesday. Interested candidates must finish the process soon based on their ranks. They will get to know the timings of the document verification process online. The timings are also decided based on the rankings of the candidates.
It is important to note that all shortlisted candidates must finish the verification process on time, which is by 13 January. Candidates must remain alert during the document verification process and keep track of the timings.
Karnataka PGCET 2022: Document Verification Details
According to the details, the candidates who secured ranks 1 to 200 will have to appear for the document verification process on 3 January. The verification process begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.
While appearing for the verification process, candidates have to carry all the necessary documents. They must take note of the documents required and carry them accordingly to the allotment center.
In case of any problems or queries, shortlisted candidates can contact the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). They can check their official website for all the latest updates on the verification.
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification: List of Documents Required
Here are all the important documents you must carry during the Karnataka PGCET 2022 document verification:
A printout of the 2022 online application form.
Proof of fee payment.
PGCET 2022 admission ticket.
Class 10 or equivalent examination mark sheet.
Class 12 or equivalent examination mark sheet.
Qualifying degree mark sheet and certificate of all the years or semesters.
Degree or provisional degree certificate.
Study certificate that must be countersigned by a Block Education Officer in accordance with the format (only Karnataka candidates).
Certificate of at least three years of work experience (if any).
Sponsorship certificate (if any).
GATE scorecard. (if any).
Caste certificate (if any).
Income certificate (if any).
Parent’s study certificate, hometown certificate, parent’s domicile certificate, parent’s employment certificate, or similar others for claiming eligibility for government seats based on the domicile, study, or employment of the parent. (if any).
Candidates claiming Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservations must submit the certificate (if any).
