India Post Office Recruitment 2023: Age Limit, Eligibility, & Other Details Here
India Post Office Recruitment 2023: The minimum age limit to apply for the post is 18 years, as per details.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Indian Postal Department has officially released a notification stating about the India Post Office Recruitment 2023. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill up vacancies in various posts such as Postman, Mail Guard, and many other jobs. One can find the India Post Office Recruitment 2023 notification on the official website - indiapost.gov.in. The applications for the same will be conducted online mode for interested candidates. One must keep a close eye on the latest announcements.
India post is conducting the India Post Office Recruitment 2023 registration process. All the latest details such as registration dates, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other information are mentioned in the India Post Office Recruitment 2023 notification. One must visit the website - indiapost.gov.in to know all the important updates and apply soon for the recruitment process online.
As per the latest official details, the Indian Postal Department has announced 98,083 vacancies under this recruitment. Eligible and interested candidates must finish the application process soon.
India Post Office Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
As per the details mentioned in the India Post Office Recruitment 2023 notification, the minimum age limit of the applicants is 18 years and the maximum age is 32 years.
Applicants applying for the vacancies must qualify for the Class 10 examination from a recognized board. Candidates should also have basic knowledge of using the computer. Some vacancies also require applicants to qualify for their Class 12 board examination.
According to the official details, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 while submitting their forms. Applicants who belong to the SC/ST and PWD groups do not have to pay any fee.
Female candidates also do not have to pay any application fees. Only general category candidates must pay the fees online.
India Post Office Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
Here are the steps you must follow to apply for the India Post Office Recruitment 2023 online:
Visit the official website - indiapost.gov.in.
Click on the application form link on the homepage.
Register yourself by providing your personal details and creating login credentials.
Now, the India Post recruitment application form will display on your screen.
Fill out the details on the form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of your personal documents.
Pay the application fee, if applicable and tap on submit.
Download the form for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: India Posts India Post Recruitment
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.