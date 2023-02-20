BPSC 68th Prelims Answer Key Declared: Check Website; Know How to Download Key

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the BPSC 68th Prelims answer key for the General studies examination recently. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to check the answer key properly. It is important to note that the BPSC 68th Prelims answer key is released on the official website of the commission - bpsc.bih.nic.in. One must check the answer key on the website properly and calculate their probable scores in the exam.

Candidates are advised to download the BPSC 68th Prelims answer key from the official website as soon as possible. They can also raise objections against the provisional key. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will review the objections and release the final answer key accordingly. One must check the latest details and important announcements on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.