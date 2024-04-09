SSC CHSL Notification 2024 Declared: How to Apply, Exam Dates, & Vacancies Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an official notification regarding the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, SSC CHSL 2024. One can check and download the SSC CHSL notification 2024 from the official website - ssc.gov.in. Candidates should note that the SSC CHSL 2024 application has already begun on the website. One should complete the application steps carefully and on time. You can contact the commission in case of any queries before filling out the application form online.
All the important dates and details are mentioned in the SSC CHSL notification 2024. Interested candidates should finish the SSC CHSL application process by the deadline on the website - ssc.gov.in. You can read the vacancy details, application dates, exam dates, and other updates on the official notification. Keep a close eye on the site to know the announcements.
Candidates are requested to keep their documents and personal details ready before filling out the CHSL application form. You must upload scanned copies of the documents, as per the measurements mentioned on the form.
SSC CHSL 2024: Important Details
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the SSC CHSL 2024 application form's last date is 7 May. Candidates should complete the registration process by the deadline if they want to appear for the selection process.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up approximately 3,712 vacancies via the exam. It is important to note that the last date to pay the application fee is 8 May, till 11 pm. The portal will be closed after that and you cannot pay the fee.
The SSC CHSL application correction window will be activated from 10 May to 11 May, till 11 pm.
The SSC CHSL 2024 Tier 1 examination dates are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 July. The Tier 2 exam dates have not been announced yet by the officials. Candidates should check the official website for the exact dates.
Concerned candidates can check the eligibility criteria and the application fee on the notification.
SSC CHSL 2024 Application: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the SSC CHSL 2024 application online:
Go to the official website of the SSC - ssc.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states "SSC CHSL 2024 Application Form" on the homepage.
Type in your details and create login credentials.
Enter the credentials and fill out the application form.
Upload the documents, verify, and pay the fee via the portal.
Tap on submit to finish the process.
Download a copy of the form.
