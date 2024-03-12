CBSE Recruitment 2024 Notification: Apply for 118 Vacancies on cbse.gov.in Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Recruitment 2024 notification. According to the details mentioned in the notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up vacancies for Group A, B, and C posts. You can download the CBSE recruitment notification from the official website - cbse.gov.in. Interested applicants should note that the CBSE Recruitment 2024 application process will start today, Tuesday, 12 March.
All the important dates and details are mentioned in the CBSE Recruitment 2024 notification. You must go through the vacancies, eligibility, and dates before completing the CBSE Recruitment 2024 application. The registration form link will be activated on cbse.gov.in for interested people. Keep your documents ready while filling out the form on the website and verify the details.
Before applying for the vacancies, make sure to go through the posts, registration dates, eligibility, and other important details. All the updates are mentioned in the CBSE recruitment notification and you should read it carefully.
CBSE Recruitment 2024 Notification: Vacancies and Latest Details
According to the CBSE Recruitment 2024 notification, the Groups A, B, and C posts are as follows:
Group A: Assistant Secretary (Administration), Assistant Secretary (Academics), Assistant Secretary (Skill Education), Assistant Secretary (Training), and Accounts Officer.
Group B: Junior Engineer and Junior Translation Officer.
Group C: Accountant and Junior Accountant.
All interested applicants should note that the recruitment drive will fill up 118 vacancies for Groups A, B, and C. The CBSE Recruitment 2024 application will be held from Tuesday, 12 March, to 11 April on the website.
Applicants can check the eligibility criteria for all the groups on the official notification available online.
The application fee for Group A is Rs 1500 for each post and Group B is Rs 800 for each post. The SC/ ST/ PWD/ ExS/ Women/ Regular CBSE employees do not have to pay any application fee.
The selection process for the recruitment includes three tiers. Tier 1 is the MCQ Based Test. Selected candidates have to appear for the Tier 2 selection round, which is the Description Test and Tier 3 is the Interview.
CBSE Recruitment 2024 Application: Steps to Register
Read the easy steps to complete the CBSE Recruitment 2024 application online here:
Go to the cbse.gov.in for the registration link.
Click on the CBSE Recruitment 2024 Application and create your registration ID.
Fill out the form, upload the documents, and click on submit.
Pay the required fee.
Download a copy of the recruitment form for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)