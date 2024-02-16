SBI SO Recruitment 2024 for 131 Posts: Eligibility, Salary, Last Date, and More

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an official notification regarding the recruitment of different Specialist Cadre Officer posts including Assistant Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager, and more. This SBI SO Recruitment drive 2024 is being held for 131 posts on the official website, sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates should apply by following the below mentioned steps.
The SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 commenced from 13 February and will end on 4 March 2024. Let us check out the SBI SO Recruitment 2024 start date, end date, eligibility, qualification, age limit, and steps to apply below.
To directly apply for the SBI SO Posts, click here.
SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Start Date
The SBI SO recruitment 2024 started from 13 February.
SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply
The last date to apply for different posts under SBI SO Recruitment 2024 is 4 March.
SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
The total number of posts that will be filled under SBI SO Recruitment 2024 is 131. This includes the following:
Manager (Credit Analyst): 50 posts
Assistant Manager (Security Analyst): 23 posts
Deputy Manager (Security Analyst): 51 posts
Manager (Security Analyst): 3 posts
Assistant General Manager (Application Security): 3 posts
Circle Defence Banking Advisor (CDBA): 1post
SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
Following is the age limit of different posts of SBI SO recruitment drive.
Manager Credit Analyst: 25 to 32 years
Assistant Manager (Security Analyst): Maximum 30 years
Deputy Manager (Security Analyst): Maximum 35 years
Manager (Security Analyst): Maximum 38 years
Assistant General Manager (Application Security): Maximum 42 years
Circle Defence Banking Advisor: Maximum 60 years
SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 750 for general, OBC, and EWS candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST, and PH.
SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
Following are the educational qualifications or eligibility criteria for different posts of SBI SCO Recruitment drive 2024.
Manager Credit Analyst: Bachelor Degree in any stream with MBA degree in Finance /PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS / CA / CFA / ICWA.
Circle Defence Banking Advisor: Retired official from Indian Army in the rank of Major General or Brigadier.
Assistant General Manager (Application Security): BE/B.Tech in n Computer Science /Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentation OR MSc CS / IT / MCA.
Deputy Manager (Security Analyst): BE/B.Tech in Computer Science /Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentation OR MSc CS / IT / MCA.
Manager (Security Analyst): BE/B.Tech in Computer Science /Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics /Electronics & Telecommunications / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Instrumentation OR MSc CS / IT / MCA.
Assistant Manager (Security Analyst): BE/B.Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics and Instrumentation / MSc Computer Science / IT / MCA.
SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Easy Steps To Apply
Go to the official website, sbi.co.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the current openings.
Find the direct link for SBI SO Recruitment 2024.
Fill all the required details in the application form.
Upload all the essential documents.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy of application form for future reference.
