NEET PG 2024 Exam Preponed To This Date; Revised Schedule Here

National Medical Commission, NMC has preponed the NEET PG 2024 examination date. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses exam date has been revised and has been rescheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024. The NEET PG 2024 examination was earlier scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024.
The results will be declared on July 15, 2024 and the counselling process will be conducted from August 5 to October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, and the last date for joining is October 21, 2024.
The Commission has decided that the cut off date for completion of internship to become eligible for NEET PG 2024 to be August 15, 2024. Candidates appearing for for the NEET PG examination can check their results on the official website of NBE.
The exam comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options in English language only. Candidates are required to select the appropriate answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the completion of the exam is 3 hours 30 minutes.
NEET PG 2024 Revised Schedule
Revised exam date of NEET PG-2024: June 23, 2024
NEET PG-2024 result declaration: By July 15, 2024
NEET PG-2024 Counselling: Aug 5, 2024 to Oct 15, 2024
Start of academic session: September 16, 2024
Last date of joining: October 21, 2024
How To Apply For NEET PG 2024?
Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in
Click on "NEET-PG"
Click on "New Registration" and enter the details like name, email id, mobile number etc.
Click on "Submit"
A user ID and password will be sent on registered email ID and mobile number
Login and fill academic details in the application form
Upload scanned copy of images in right size and format
Pay the exam fee by any of the online modes such as net banking, debit/or credit cards
Choose exam center
Take printout of the application form for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)