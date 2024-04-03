SSC CHSL Notification 2024: Registrations To Start Soon; Know Application Module

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, issued a press release notifying the aspirants about the vacancies to be filled through the Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination. One should note that the SSC CHSL Notification 2024 will be declared on the new official website - ssc.gov.in. The online SSC CHSL 2024 registration was supposed to begin on 2 April, however, the link has not been activated yet. Interested candidates should stay alert.
According to the latest media reports, the SSC CHSL Notification 2024 will be out soon. The SSC CHSL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up approximately 5000 vacancies. To know the exact vacancy details and important dates, you have to visit the website - ssc.gov.in. The notification will contain all important updates you should know before applying online.
One should note that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared a notice regarding the "OTR and Application Module" for candidates. The notice contains information regarding the capturing of live photographs of candidates, which was not there earlier.
SSC CHSL 2024: Important Dates
According to the latest details, the SSC CHSL Notification 2024 detailed PDF was supposed to be released on Tuesday, 2 April. The short notification PDF was declared on 1 April, on the new website.
The SSC CHSL registration was expected to begin on Tuesday but the commission did not activate the link. Interested candidates should keep a close eye on the website to know the registration dates. The last date to complete the application process is likely to be 1 May.
The SSC CHSL 2024 Tier 1 exam might take place in June or July. Stay alert to know the exact dates.
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: How To Take Live Photos
Here are the steps you should follow to capture your live photograph for the SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024:
Select a place with good light and a plain background.
The camera should be at eye level before capturing the photo.
Sit directly in front of the webcam and look ahead.
Candidates should not wear a cap, mask, or spectacles while taking the live photo.
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to complete the SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024 application online:
Go to the new website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - ssc.gov.in.
Register yourself on the website by entering the credentials.
Now, enter the login ID and fill out the application form.
Upload the scanned copies of the documents and pay an application fee of Rs 100.
Review the form and tap on submit.
Download the SSC CHSL registration form for your reference.
