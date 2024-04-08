APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 Date: How To Download Group 2 Results; Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is likely to release the Group 2 result soon for interested candidates. All concerned candidates should note that the APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 will be declared on the official website - psc.ap.gov.in. They will be notified as soon as the link is activated online. As of now, we do not know the exact date and time of the APPSC Group 2 results. One should check the latest announcements online.

The APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 will be announced online, first. Candidates who appeared for the exam are patiently waiting to check and download the APPSC Group 2 results. They should keep updating the website - psc.ap.gov.in for all the latest announcements by the commission. The Group 2 preliminary answer key has already been released on the website for all interested candidates.