APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 Date: How To Download Group 2 Results; Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is likely to release the Group 2 result soon for interested candidates. All concerned candidates should note that the APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 will be declared on the official website - psc.ap.gov.in. They will be notified as soon as the link is activated online. As of now, we do not know the exact date and time of the APPSC Group 2 results. One should check the latest announcements online.
The APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 will be announced online, first. Candidates who appeared for the exam are patiently waiting to check and download the APPSC Group 2 results. They should keep updating the website - psc.ap.gov.in for all the latest announcements by the commission. The Group 2 preliminary answer key has already been released on the website for all interested candidates.
Once released, concerned candidates should keep their registration ID and other login credentials handy before downloading the APPSC Group 2 scorecards. You will not be allowed to check your scores without entering the credentials.
APPSC Group 2 Exam 2024: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the APPSC Group 2 preliminary screening test was held on 25 February, in a single shift. The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 1 pm.
The Group 2 provisional answer key was declared on 26 February, and the objection-raising dates were from 27 February to 29 February. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 897 vacancies.
As per the latest details, around 4,83,525 candidates applied for the examination. Out of this, 4,04,037 candidates appeared for the APPSC Group 2 exam on the scheduled date. These candidates are waiting to check their scores.
The examination was conducted at 1327 venues in 24 districts across Andhra Pradesh. Keep a close eye on the website to know all the latest announcements about the results.
APPSC Group 2 Result 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 online:
Visit the official website - psc.ap.gov.in.
Click on the active option that states "APPSC Group 2 Result" on the homepage.
A new page will appear on your screen and you must fill in the login details.
The Group 2 result will open on a new page.
Check the scores and personal details mentioned in the result properly.
Download it from the website and save a hard copy.
