SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Out: Check Dates of CHSL, CGL & MTS; Full Schedule Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2024 - Full Schedule: The Staff Selection Commission has released a complete exam calendar for different competitive examinations like CHSL, CGL, MTS, Constable, SI, Junior Engineer, Stenographer, and more on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC Exam Schedule 2024 mentions the opening and closing dates for applications of these exams, besides providing the list of months in which the exams will held next year.
According to the SSC Examination Schedule 2024, the Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination; JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination; SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination; and the Selection Post Examination, Phase–XII will be conducted in the months of April and May 2024. The notification for these exams will be released on 5, 12, 19 January and 1 February 1, 2024, respectively. Check full SSC Exam 2024 Calendar PDF Here.
Steps To Download SSC Exam Calendar 2024
Follow below steps to download and check the SSC Examination Schedule 2024.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for SSC Examination Calendar 2024.
A PDF file will show up on your screen.
Click on the file and you will see dates of different SSC examinations like MTS,CGL, CHSL, Constable, Stenographer, and more.
Check the dates carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of SSC Exam Calendar for future reference.
SSC Exam Calendar 2024: Check Full Schedule Here
Apr-May, 2024: Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2023-2024; Paper-I (CBE).
Apr-May, 2024: JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024; Paper-I (CBE).
Apr-May, 2024: SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024; Paper-I (CBE).
Apr-May, 2024: Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024; Paper-I (CBE).
May-Jun, 2024: Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024; Tier-I (CBE).
May-Jun, 2024: Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024; Paper-I (CBE).
Jun-Jul, 2024: Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024; Tier-I (CBE).
Jul-Aug, 2024: Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2024; Tier-I (CBE).
Sep-Oct, 2024: Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024; Tier-I (CBE).
Oct-Nov, 2024: Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024; CBE.
Oct-Nov, 2024: Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2024; Paper-I (CBE).
Dec, 2024 - Jan, 2025: Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025; CBE.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)