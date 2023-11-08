SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Out: Check Dates of CHSL, CGL & MTS; Full Schedule Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2024 - Full Schedule: The Staff Selection Commission has released a complete exam calendar for different competitive examinations like CHSL, CGL, MTS, Constable, SI, Junior Engineer, Stenographer, and more on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC Exam Schedule 2024 mentions the opening and closing dates for applications of these exams, besides providing the list of months in which the exams will held next year.

According to the SSC Examination Schedule 2024, the Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination; JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination; SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination; and the Selection Post Examination, Phase–XII will be conducted in the months of April and May 2024. The notification for these exams will be released on 5, 12, 19 January and 1 February 1, 2024, respectively. Check full SSC Exam 2024 Calendar PDF Here.