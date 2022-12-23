Ex-Aus Cricketer David Hussey Feels SunRisers Hyderabad Overpaid for Harry Brook

Former Australian cricketer David Hussey has said that Sunrisers Hyderabad may have overpaid for English batsman Harry Brook in the IPL 2023 Auction on Friday, 23 December. He was bought for Rs 13.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 IPL auction after an intense bidding war.

Additionaly, speaking on Star Sports show "Cricket Live – Auction Special" Simon Katich, another former Australian batsman said Brook will be a very big player eventually.

"Harry Brook. Obviously, he's a fantastic young player. He’s had a fantastic 2022 across all formats. He’s going to be a very, very big player. He’s used to coming-in in all formats and in the IPL, look, it’s a big price to pay for a young man. But obviously, SRH have done their homework and feel that he will fit in."