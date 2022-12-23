IPL Auction 2023 Unsold Players List Live Updates: Rilee Rossouw Is Unsold

IPL Auction 2023 Unsold Players List: The 2023 IPL auction is now underway in Kochi with 405 players going under the hammer, including 273 Indians and 132 overseas players.

However, there are only 87 slots available between the 10 franchises and there will be big names who will go unsold.

Here are all the players who have gone under the hammer and found no takers in today's IPL Auction 2023.