IPL Auction 2023: Ben Stokes Sold To Chennai Super Kings

Ben Stokes is among the most sought-after players in T20 cricket, and for perfectly justifiable reasons. In the IPL, he has scored 920 runs at an average of 25.56 and a strike rate of 134.50.

Besides that, he has also picked up 28 wickets at an economy rate of 8.56 runs per over, which might not be spectacular in isolation, but certainly praiseworthy considering bowling is not perhaps his strongest suit.