IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History

Sam Curran has become the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after being bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore. He beat the earlier record set by Chris Morris, when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore.

It was Mumbai Indians who opened the bidding for Curran at Rs 2 crore and it escalated very quickly, reaching Rs 4 crore in a matter of seconds.

RCB and Mumbai were the two teams to bid for him initially before RCB pulled out at Rs 6.25 crore, but that was when Rajasthan joined the bidding. At Rs 10 crore, Rajasthan held the bid before Mumbai upped it by another 25 lakh, making it Rs 10.25 crore.

And then Chennai Super Kings joined the bidding for their former player, with Punjab Kings also entering the party. At one point, Punjab held the bid at Rs 14.50 crore, before CSK upped it to Rs 14.75 crore.

Lucknow then joined the bidding at Rs 15.75 crore before Mumbai re-entered the bidding only for Punjab to bag Curran's.

You can also follow the below link for live updates of IPL Auction 2023.