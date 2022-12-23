IPL Auction 2023: Cameron Green Sold To Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 Crore

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was sold for Rs 17.50 crore to Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL auction 2023. Not only is he the second-most expensive player in IPL history, he is also the second-most expensive player of today's auction after Sam Curran.

Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore, beating the previous all-time IPL record set by Chris Morris at Rs. 16.25 crore, bought by Rajasthan Royals last year.