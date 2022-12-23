ADVERTISEMENT
IPL Auction 2023 Sold Players List: Full List of Players Sold

Sold Players List in IPL Auction 2023: Kane Williamson becomes the first player to be sold in the IPL Auction 2023

IPL Auction 2023 Sold Players List: Full List of Players Sold
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates

The IPL auction 2023 is now underway in Kochi with 405 players going under the hammer. There are, however, only 87 spots available between the 10 franchises and here's the list of each player who has been bought in the auction.

2:56 PM , 23 Dec

  1. Kane Williamson: Gujarat Titans (Rs 2 crore)

  2. Harry Brook: Sunrisers Hyderabad ( Rs 13.25 crore)

  3. Mayank Agarwal : Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 8.25 crore)

  4. Ajinkya Rahane : Chennai Super Kings ( Rs 50 lakh)

  5. Sam Curran: Punjab Kings (Rs 18.5 crore)

  6. Odean Smith: Gujarat Titans (Rs 50 lakh)

  7. Sikandar Raza : Punjab Kings (Rs 50 lakh)

  8. Jason Holder: Rajasthan Royals (Rs 5.75 crore)

  9. Cameron Green : Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.5 crore)

  10. Ben Stokes : Chennai Super Kings (Rs 16.25 crore)

Published: 23 Dec 2022, 2:56 PM IST
