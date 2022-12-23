IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Bidding Starts at 2:30pm, 87 Sports Up For Grabs
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Auction gets underway in Kochi at 2:30pm IST.
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Bidding Will Start With Set 1
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: 405 players are going under the hammer today but the proceedings get underway with 'Set 1' which comprises of 6 batsmen.
Mayank Agarwal (base price Rs 1 crore), Harry Brook (Rs 1.5 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (50 lakh), Joe Root (1 crore), Rilee Rossouw (2 crore), Kane Williamson (2 crore) are in the first Set but the order in which they go under the hammer will be picked by a guest at the auction.
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Bidding Starts 2:30pm
The 2023 IPL cycle formally gets underway today with the 10 franchises participating in the IPL auction in Kochi. 405 players will go under the hammer with a maximum of 87 spots up for grabs.
19 players have marked their base price at Rs 2 crore, but there's no Indian in that list which features some of the biggest names in international cricket like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green.
Among the franchises, Delhi comes into the auction with a 20-man squad - the biggest among the 10 teams but they do have enough funds to go for some big buys with Rs 19.45 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to be the busiest today with just 12 players left on their roster after the retentions deadline. They also have the biggest purse, of Rs 42.25 crore.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.